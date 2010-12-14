UPDATE: Colin Woolway and Steve White drum day rescheduled

Steve white

Two of the UK's finest drumming minds are joining forces for a very special day of drumming goodness.



On 12 March (note the date, the show was originally planned for December), Steve White and Colin Woolway will put on a day crammed full of tips and lessons to help you improve your skills behind the kit.



Rhythm tutor Colin will give an afternoon masterclass at The Hexagon in Dartington, Devon, before joining up with Steve for clinics at the same venue in the evening.

Tickets are priced £20 for both shows or £15 for the evening clinics. For more information call Rock Solid Guitars and Drums on (01803) 867070 or email tickets@rocksolidmusic.co.uk.