Transplants to return in 2010?

While surfing the Twitterverse over Christmas we heard some particularly drool-inducing news from Mr Travis Barker. Not only is he back with Blink182 (and bringing them to the UK this year), but his most recent announcement is that The Transplants, the lo-fi rap punk outfit he formed in 1999 with Rancid's Tim Armstrong, are to release new music in 2010! Don't believe us? Check the proof below!









The band has never played the UK before. Judging by this video it would be one hell of a party! Perhaps we'll get a double dose of TB this summer?

