Tommy Lee drum rollercoaster coming to the UK

Tommy

Tommy Lee has confirmed that his drum rollercoaster will be coming to the UK next month.

The Motley Crue drummer will bring the mind-blowing spectacle to these shores as part of the band's tour with Def Leppard and Steel Panther.

Lee had this to say about the whole thing: "This idea came about from when I was a kid going to concerts. Whenever the drummer started his drum solo, I wondered why people would leave to go get a beer, buy a t-shirt, restroom, whatever!!

"I wanted to show people what happens behind the drum set, so I decided to expose it all by flipping the drums vertical, upside-down making them disappear and fly over the audience's heads!"

You can catch the tour from 6 December when it kicks off in Birmingham.