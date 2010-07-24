This Week's Drum News - Neil Peart and Nicko McBrain

Drum

© Kirsty Umback/Corbis

Neil Peart has taken the top title for the fourth year in a row at The Drummies. The Rush sticksman was named Drummer Of The Year in the annual tub-thumping poll.



Peart pipped Travis Barker to top spot, with Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan, Mike Portnoy and Aaron Gillespie completing the top five.



Other winners included Gillespie (Live Performer), Joey Jordison (Metal), Stanton Moore (Funk), Barker (Mainstream Pop), Dave Grohl (Alternative Rock), Dave Weckl (Jazz/Fusion), Benny Grebb (Clinician) and Aaron Spears (R&B/Blues).

Nicko McBrain has taken a well-earned break from the Iron Maiden juggernaut to indulge in a little fine cuisine.



The veteran metal titan has spoke to AOL Noisecreep about opening his own restaurant - Rock N' Roll Ribs.



He said: It's not just Maiden fans that come in. We do get a lot of pilgrimages, people come in and look at all the stuff on the walls, but most people that come in always come out satisfied. And it's not major expensive."



First it was David Silveria ditching rock for restaurants, then Vinnie Paul and his cook book and now this, who's next to head into the kitchen?

From Iron Maiden to…NDubz (variety is the spice of life, afterall). Six lucky students from the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) recently got the chance to hit the stage with the infamous UK hip hoppers.



Drummer Remi Aguilella was among those that performed with ridiculously-hatted Dappy and co in front of 3,000 fans at Somerset House as part of the What's Next? scheme. The students then moved on to London's Lovebox Festival, not bad work if you can get it.



What's Next? involved youngsters from all over London collaborating in musical workshops in preparation to these live shows.