This Week's Drum News
It's been another busy week in the world of drums, so here's our whistle-stop round-up of the latest news on all things percussion. This week featuring Mark Heaney, Steven Adler and an eye-catching pair of sticks.
Mark Heaney has been on the Rhythm radar pretty much non-stop this year thanks to his superb solo album The Drum Room and of course his work with Gang Of Four. It turns out he’s also been busy composing for DeWolfe Music under the Rhythmworks banner. Check out the drum-heavy, brooding grooves right here.
Steven Adler is another sticksman that seems to be notching up his workload. With a UK tour (featuring stops at rock hotbeds York, Sutton and Grimsby) planned for next year and an autobiography recently penned, Adler has now released an extended version of Adler’s Appetite track ‘Alive’ and added a smattering of extra dates to his European tour schedule. Take a look at www.adlersappetite.com for all of the latest.
Fancy adding a splash of colour into your stickbag? Want to do your bit for a good cause at the same time? This really is your lucky day. These new Los Cabos Hickory 5A Pinks sticks definitely stand out in a crowd and they’re part of the Think Pink Breast cancer awareness campaign, with a donation to the cause made each time a set is sold.