This Week's Drum News

Drum

Good news for Irish fans of prog masters Porcupine Tree, as Gavin Harrison and co have just announced two new dates across the water.



The band will now play at Dublin's Tripod on 11 October and Mandela Hall in Belfast the following night, as well as a sold-out show at London's Royal Albert Hall on the 14.



Congrats to Mike Portnoy and Avenged Sevenfold! The boys are celebrating new album Nightmare blasting straight to the top of the US Billboard chart.



Mike reacted to the news through his Twitter page by saying: "I can't tell you how proud I am to share this #1 album with A7X! Everybody involved in making this record deserves this glorious achievement."



From a Number One album to a potential Number One album, Kings Of Leon have released new details about their follow-up to the ridiculously popular Only By The Night.



The Followill family will drop Come Around Sundown on 18 October in the UK and stateside the following day.