Them Crooked Vultures announce London show

Them Crooked Vultures are to play at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

Dave Grohl and co will perform as part of ten gigs put on to mark the tenth anniversary of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Vultures will take to the iconic Royal Albert Hall stage on 22 March, with tickets on sale 5 February.

Arctic Monkeys, The Who and The Specials are among the bands also putting on shows as part of the celebrations.

If you can´t wait until 22 March to get a glimpse of Grohl, look out for the March issue of Rhythm, which is out in 16 February.