The Week in Drums

drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Steve White has teamed up with Vic Firth to produce a new signature stick. The UK drumming institution has worked with the renowned stick maker to develop the snappily-named SW stick.



The stick was produced with versatility in mind, with Steve taking aspects of 3A sticks, while adding a taper to take some of the weight away. We can't wait to see the sticks (and Steve of course) in action at the London Music Show this October.



For more information contact Korg UK on 01908 857100 or log onto www.vicfirth.com.



2010 is looking like a busy year for Phil Selway.



Not only is the drummer about to drop a solo record, it seems that Radiohead could release an album of their own before the year is out.



Word from the band is that they're currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2007's In Rainbows, which you may remember offered fans to decide how much they paid for it (hands up who opted to pay nothing at all, shame on you!).



Phil's solo effort - Familial - is out 30 August.



Tickets for the London Music Show, which takes place at London's ExCel Centre between 8 and 10 October, went on sale earlier this week - and it's shaping up to be the hottest ticket in town.



The great and the good of the music world will be out in force at the event, with all manner of exhibitors, lessons, performances and star masterclasses planned. Steve White, Craig Blundell, Ian Matthews (Kasabian) and Dave Mackintosh (Dragonforce) are among the names confirmed for the Rhythm Live area of the show, with many, many more to come.



For more information on the event, head here.