More

The video stars of October's Rhythm

By

Check out some of the sticksmen you'll find in this month's issue

Rhythm

Rhythm

This month's Rhythm is on sale now and it's absolutely crammed-full of jaw-dropping drummers. Just to give you a taster of the chops within the 130 pages of the mag, we've dug out some clips of a selection of stars in the issue. Enjoy!

Chad Smith

In the issue: Chad tells us about the return of the Chilis, shows off two killer new kits and discusses his new-found love of odd time in our huge cover feature.

Tico Torres

In the issue: Hear more from Tico's tech about the Bon Jovi superstar's set-up.

Joby Burgess

In the issue: Joby tells us all about turning junk into percussion instruments.

Tal Bergman

In the issue: Tal talks life-changing songs in our The Track section.

Pete York

In the issue: We chat through Pete's illustrious career in the Rhythm Interview.

The October issue of Rhythm is on sale now. For a full issue preview head here. To order a copy visit www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.