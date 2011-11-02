The Smiths drummer going to jail for charity

drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Mike Joyce is being locked up with a group of fans in aid of the British Red Cross.

The former The Smiths drummer is part of the British Red Cross Jail and Bail event on 1 December.

Mike said: "The event sounds like a bit of fun and it's all for a good cause so I'm very happy to help. I'm not quite sure what I'm going to be put on trial for yet but I'm sure my mates will have a few suggestions. I hope that we'll get a good turn out and raise lots of money for the British Red Cross."

For more details visit www.redcross.org.uk.