Copeland

© Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis

Stewart Copeland and Gavin Harrison are among those confirmed for David Letterman's Drum Solo Week.

The US chat show legend hosted the likes of Neil Peart and Roy Haynes during his first Drum Solo Week earlier this year, and the event was such a hit it's back for a second run.

This time out Copeland, Harrison, Tony Royster jr and Dennis Chambers will perform between 22-25 August.

Until then, enjoy Sheila E's performance from Letterman's first-ever Drum Solo Week.