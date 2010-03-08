Steve White drum tour announced

Mapex and Steve White are teaming up for a series of drum shows.
White will put on eleven performances, kicking off in Gainsborough on 11 April.
The tour is set to concentrate on material Steve has developed during his ten-year involvement with the Freddie Gee Drum Camp.
You can check out the full list of dates below.
11 April: Electro Music Mick Yates Memorial Concert, Gainsborough
4 May: Sound Attak, Colchester
5 May: Gig Gear, Harlow
6 May: Drumwright, Reading
10 May: Percussion House, Cardiff,
11 May: Professional Music Technology, Birmingham
12 May: Rattle & Drum, Derby
13 May: Drum Stop, Chesterfield
17 May: Rhythm Base, Glasgow
18 May: Dawsons, Manchester
20 May: Mr Drums, Colraine, Northern Ireland
For more information head to www.mapex.co.uk or www.whiteydrums.com.