Steve White drum tour announced

Mapex and Steve White are teaming up for a series of drum shows.

White will put on eleven performances, kicking off in Gainsborough on 11 April.

The tour is set to concentrate on material Steve has developed during his ten-year involvement with the Freddie Gee Drum Camp.

You can check out the full list of dates below.

11 April: Electro Music Mick Yates Memorial Concert, Gainsborough

4 May: Sound Attak, Colchester

5 May: Gig Gear, Harlow

6 May: Drumwright, Reading

10 May: Percussion House, Cardiff,

11 May: Professional Music Technology, Birmingham

12 May: Rattle & Drum, Derby

13 May: Drum Stop, Chesterfield

17 May: Rhythm Base, Glasgow

18 May: Dawsons, Manchester

20 May: Mr Drums, Colraine, Northern Ireland

For more information head to www.mapex.co.uk or www.whiteydrums.com.