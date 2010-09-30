Steve White and Craig Blundell clinics announced

Steve white

The UK's drumming industry is in rude health of late, one look at the number of killer custom companies at the Jobeky show earlier this year proves just that. Well, just in case you need any more persuading, two of the UK's top clinicians (and all-round drum heroes) will be showing just what they have to offer as they head back to the stage later this year.

UK drumming godfather Steve White and electro expert Craig Blundell have both announced shows in November, meaning there's no excuse to miss out on some top British drumming talent.

White (recently named as the 20th best drummer of the last 25 years) will be wowing the suitably rock-hungry town of Eastbourne on 16 November. The Style Council sticksman will put on a clinic at Bonners Music. You can get more details on the show by calling 01323 639335.

Electro expert Craig Blundell is the other home-grown stick master showing off his skills as the year winds down. The Dr Oktopus/Frost man will be performing at Trevada Music in Redruth on 27 November. Call 01209 714353 for more details.