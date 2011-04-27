Session Drumming Month: Getting out there
Getting a break - Three very different ways
Ben Kennedy: "I did three years at ACM and went to every audition they put me forward for. I got my first signed gig through them. I got involved through an agent and worked with Girls Aloud. It’s a way of building up your CV if you’re working with different acts. I met a bass player how happened to be playing with Ladyhawke and she happened to be looking for a drummer so I did the audition and got that. It’s tough. You’re looking for different things all the time. Once you get devoted to an artist it’s hard to juggle different things. I got involved with a fixer and auditioned for him which led to the Clare Maguire gig. It’s just meeting different people, agents, fixers, MDs, they’re all good people to know."
Dean Butterworth: “I was playing tons of clubs and one night Ben Harper showed up he liked my playing andhe needed a drummer and I got the gig.”
Robin Guy: “I played Top Of The Pops with Faith No More because I took a deep breath and walked straight in through a door marked Session Connection - NO appointments unless booked!”
