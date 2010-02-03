Schulman set for London masterclass

Budding drummers can learn all about techniques for the studio and onstage when Mark Schulman comes to London for a special masterclass next month.

The Pink sticksman will put on a clinic at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance on 10 February.

He will be imparting wisdom built up during stints at the drum stool for the likes of Pink, Billy Idol, Sheryl Crow and Simple Minds.

Drummers looking to learn a thing or two about life in the studio are also in luck as Mark has experience as an engineer and producer.

Students will be able to pick up tips on everything from drum techniques to the best ways to record cheaply and quickly.

Mark recently released his instructional DVD A Day in the Recording Studio... A Do-It-Yourself Guide to Recording Great Drum Tracks for Drummers and All Musicians, which you can read all about here.

For more information on the masterclass check out www.icmp.co.uk