Ringo spreading peace and love on 71st Birthday

Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Today marks the 71st birthday of peace-loving drum legend Ringo Starr. What does the Beatle want for his big day?



It seems Ringo is after what he's wanted for the last four birthdays - peace and love. You can't say he's not consistent.



Back in 2008 when asked for his birthday wish during a TV interview he replied, 'More peace and love.' And to reinforce his wish fans around the world are being urged to say/Tweet/think 'Peace and love' at noon their time.



Ringo will be spreading peace and love - and celebrating his birthday - at Hamburg's Hard Rock Café.