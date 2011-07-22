Ringo: No Beatles reunion for London 2012

Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Ringo Starr has put an end to rumours that he was set to reunite with Paul McCartney for a performance to mark the opening of the London Olympics.



Starr, speaking at last night's Glenfiddich Mojo Awards at which he picked up the Icon Award, he quashed talk that the two remaining Beatles could perform ahead of the Games, saying: "I'll be touring America [during the Olympics] so I won't be doing it."



The drummer picked up the honour after being lauded with praise by Phil Collins. Collins had this to say about Starr: "He's a fantastic drummer. That's been overlooked for years. Everybody talks about him being the joker, the cheeky chap, but he's a great musician."