Rhythm Presents 100 Drum Heroes

The UK's biggest selling drum magazine Rhythm has launched 100 Drum Heroes, a bookazine packed with profiles and interviews of some of the world's greatest drummers. Here are just a few to whet your appetite and where better to start than with...

John Bonham's forceful personality and no-nonsense approach to life both helped shape his drumming philosophy and underpinned his success as a performer. He hit hard and drove his bands with relentless energy.

In an era when drummers were as famous as singers and guitarists, Bonham was rated alongside his peers Ginger Baker, Keith Moon and Mitch Mitchell. His showcase solo 'Moby Dick' was a concert showstopper, while his contribution to Led Zeppelin's recordings underpinned and shaped many of their greatest hits. He combined power with simplicity, emphasised time-keeping and insisted the drums should be loud, forceful and resonant, thereby laying down the law for rock drumming.