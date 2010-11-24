Rhythm Hot Band: Twin Atlantic

Drum

Band: Twin Atlantic

Drummer: Craig Kneale

Who are they? Scottish pop rockers fresh from supporting My Chemical Romance and ready for world domination.



Sounds like: The Foo Fighters with Scottish accents. Or The Proclaimers with distortion, if you prefer.



Why should you check them out? They sound like a mix of Foo Fighters and Biffy Clyro - what's not to like?

The Biffy connection is obvious due to the Scottish link, but tracks like 'Lightspeed' show that the two have far more in common than just their north of the border twang.



They've also got the Foo Fighters-esque knack of penning tunes crammed full of hooks. 2011 could be a very big year indeed for Craig Kneal and co.



