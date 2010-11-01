Rhythm Hot Band: Shush

Shush

Band: Shush



Drummer: Kev Smith



Sounds Like: Female fronted pop punk with a hard edge. Think The Donnas with balls. Not literally.



Why Should You Check Them Out? Because they've got churning out succinct, aggressive-yet-infectious pop rock tunes down to a tee.



Debut album Soundtrack Of My Life is crammed-full of anthems. Lead single 'Do What I Want' swaggers its way through three minutes of disco punk injected pop rock, while the title track has The Wildhearts stamped all over it.

Drummer Kev Smith keeps things relatively simple from behind the kit, but he clearly knows what it takes to belt out hip-shaking beats that will get you onto the dancefloor time and time again. Keep a close eye on these guys in 2011.



Go to: www.myspace.com/shushsound

Download: 'Do What I Want'