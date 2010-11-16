Rhythm Hot Band: Anberlin

Anberlin

Band: Anberlin

Drummer: Nathan Young

Who are they? Hook crazy US alt rockers hitting their stride with album number five.

Sounds like: Unit-shifting rock that's destined to find a huge audience.

Why should you check them out? America loves them, and the UK will do soon as well, it's only a matter of time.

Their Brendan O'Brien produced fifth album - Dark Is The Way, Light Is A Place, finds them well and truly at the top of their game, and it could, and should, be the record that breaks them worldwide.

With close to a million album sales under their belt, it's obvious that Nathan Young and co know how to write to a winning formula, and Dark Is The Way, Light Is A Place is packed-full of inoffensive yet stupidly catchy pop rock tracks.

Do yourself a favour and check out America's best-kept secret while they're in the UK this week for a nine-date jaunt.

Go to: www.myspace.com/anberlin

Download: 'Impossible'