Rhythm Hot Band: Anberlin

Band: Anberlin
Drummer: Nathan Young
Who are they? Hook crazy US alt rockers hitting their stride with album number five.
Sounds like: Unit-shifting rock that's destined to find a huge audience.
Why should you check them out? America loves them, and the UK will do soon as well, it's only a matter of time.
Their Brendan O'Brien produced fifth album - Dark Is The Way, Light Is A Place, finds them well and truly at the top of their game, and it could, and should, be the record that breaks them worldwide.
With close to a million album sales under their belt, it's obvious that Nathan Young and co know how to write to a winning formula, and Dark Is The Way, Light Is A Place is packed-full of inoffensive yet stupidly catchy pop rock tracks.
Do yourself a favour and check out America's best-kept secret while they're in the UK this week for a nine-date jaunt.
Go to: www.myspace.com/anberlin
Download: 'Impossible'