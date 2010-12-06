Phil Rudd unsure over AC/DC future

ACDC

Is AC/DC's Rock N' Roll Train grinding to a halt? Phil Rudd has cast doubt over the future of the monsters of rock.

The rock steady stock rocker has admitted he's unsure if DC have enjoyed their final hurrah.

He told SunLive: "I haven't heard anything [about a new AC/DC tour]. It's hard to say if we will do. When I first joined the band in 1974, we did 174 concerts in 11 months. The shows we do these days are not just set up in a day."

The news comes shortly after Rudd was convicted for possessing cannabis on his New Zealand boat. It's safe to say he was pretty non-plussed about that, complaining: "They [police] have been trying to catch me on the road for a while too."