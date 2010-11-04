Pete Cater Buddy Big Band set for final 2010 performance

Pete cater

Pete Cater is heading back out onto the road this month as he continues to keep the music of Buddy Rich alive in style - with his Big Band show.



Pete and his team of musicians will recreate some of Buddy's finest moments of the legendary drummer's career at Cadogan Hall in London on 15 November.

Not only is this a chance to see an absolutely storming show packed-full of solos, it's also your last opportunity to catch Pete's Big Band experience in 2010, as this is billed as the group's final performance of the year.



You can check out some of our favourite Buddy moments right here. Unfortunately, we can't promise that any of the Muppets will make an appearance during Pete's show…