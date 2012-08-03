Nick Mason to appear with Ed Sheeran at Olympic closing ceremony

Mason

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is to appear with acoustic guitar-wielding chart topper Ed Sheeran at the Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Sheeran told NovaFM that he will be performing Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' at the ceremony, but nixed rumours of a full-on Floyd reunion.

When asked whether he would be performing with Pink Floyd at the Games, Sheeran told NovaFM: "No, because they don't get on. Nick Mason's on the drums, and I think they're trying to get someone else. But I think they've got Stephane Grappelli to do some sort of violin stuff".