Nick Augusto named as new Trivium drummer

All change at the Trivium drum stool!

Nick Augusto has replaced Travis Smith as Trivium drummer.

The band have already put the new boy´s skills to the test by recording a couple of new tracks - ‘Shattering The Skies Above´ and a cover of Sepultura´s ‘Slave New World´.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy was full of good words about the new recruit.

He beamed: “Nick´s drumming is very technical and diverse and he brings a real intense energy to the band and we can´t wait for everyone to hear the new song, ‘Shattering the Skies Above´, that we just recorded with Nick.

“I think it´s the best Trivium recording we´ve ever done; it´s raw, full of energy and I think Nick´s drumming really pushed us to a new level.”

Augusto filled in for Smith during the band´s Into The Mouth Of Hell We Tour worldwide jaunt.

Smith had been behind Trivium´s breathtaking drum sound since their 1999 inception.

You can check out a blast-tastic clip of Augusto playing along to ‘Shattering The Skies´ below.