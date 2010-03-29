Nick Augusto named as new Trivium drummer

Nick Augusto has replaced Travis Smith as Trivium drummer.

The band have already put the new boy´s skills to the test by recording a couple of new tracks - ‘Shattering The Skies Above´ and a cover of Sepultura´s ‘Slave New World´.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy was full of good words about the new recruit.

He beamed: “Nick´s drumming is very technical and diverse and he brings a real intense energy to the band and we can´t wait for everyone to hear the new song, ‘Shattering the Skies Above´, that we just recorded with Nick.



“I think it´s the best Trivium recording we´ve ever done; it´s raw, full of energy and I think Nick´s drumming really pushed us to a new level.”

Augusto filled in for Smith during the band´s Into The Mouth Of Hell We Tour worldwide jaunt.

Smith had been behind Trivium´s breathtaking drum sound since their 1999 inception.

You can check out a blast-tastic clip of Augusto playing along to ‘Shattering The Skies´ below.