Musikmesse 2012: In Pictures: Natal UK Custom Shop
Natal set tongues wagging at this year’s Musikmesse show with an undeniably eye-catching kit.
The kit in question was on show to launch Natal’s UK Custom Shop. This means you can now send in your designs and Natal will create you a kit to match.
The Custom Shop incorporates custom wraps and hardware finishes. This particular kit, as you can see, is a little special, featuring skulls, blood-splattered heads and even skeletons creeping out of the bass drum.
For more details check out the rest of our gallery and head to www.nataldrums.com.