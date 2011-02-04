Meg White – Queen of playing for the song?

Meg

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

You may have heard earlier this week that White Stripes have called it a day. Largely inactive for the best part of four years, their demise comes as no great surprise.



However, it does give us the perfect opportunity to open a massive can of worms. Meg White. Much maligned stickswoman or unfairly criticised Queen of keeping things simple?



Take a look at these clips before you make up your mind

No matter what you think, Meg has (as well as shifting millions of albums) at least one uber fan…