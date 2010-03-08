Lincoln Drum Centre show revealed

Lincoln Drum Centre has unveiled details of its latest live show.

The venue´s showroom will host Live 2 Survive on 28 March.

Dave Raeburn, who provides advanced drum tuition at the shop, will take the role of special guest as part of a show that will present top musicians playing different styles of music.

You can check out Dave´s playing in the video below.

Phil Harrison, owner of the Lincoln Drum Centre, will also be on hand to share his experiences of 30 years in the business.

Tickets cost £5 and are on sale now.

For more information check out www.lincolndrumcentre.co.uk.