Led Zeppelin IV returns to US chart

Led zep

© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS

Led Zeppelin IV has jumped back into the US Top 200 for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

The album, which turned 40 earlier this month, crept to number 166, it's first time in the top 200 since 1987.

Since its release on 8 November 1971 the album has sold more than 23 million copies.

