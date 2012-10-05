Learn to play AxeWound's 'Post Apocalyptic Party'

AxeWound

Jason Bowld is currently tearing up the UK with his full-on metal onslaught AxeWound - and Rhythm readers can learn one of the band's tunes in our latest issue.

Get yourself the October issue of Rhythm from Apple Newsstand and you can get a full walkthrough from Jase on how to play the face-shredding 'Post Apocalyptic Party.'

The issue also features a five-page interview with Jase, where he talks AxeWound, the band's debut album, Bill Bailey, his kit and set-up and much more.

For more details on AxeWound's UK tour head here.