Jon Hiseman to release biography

Jon hiseman

During the '60s and '70s - decades filled with mind-blowing musicians - Jon Hiseman made a name for himself as one of the most prominent sticksmen of his generation. Now, he's trawled through the archives to put together his life story.



Playing The Band takes you on a journey through Jon's illustrious career, which saw him rub shoulders with some of the most talented musicians of the last five decades.



Jon's decades behind the kit saw him replacing Ginger Baker in the Graham Bond Organisation back in the '60s before picking up the sticks for John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, Colosseum, Tempest and more.

Playing The Band is released on 20 October. For more details visit www.temple-music.com or www.viking-music.de.