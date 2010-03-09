Jeremy Colson joins Billy Idol band

Jeremy Colson is hitting the road in June as part of Billy Idol´s band.

The drummer, who has worked with the likes of Steve Vai and Michael Schenker, will team up with the Brit icon for a European tour this summer, with US dates set to follow.

Colson will be behind the kit for Idol´s appearance at Download on 13 June.

The full European tour dates are listed below.

5 June: Moscow, Russia

7 June: St Petersburg, Russia

9 June: Helsinki, Finland

11 June: Malmo, Sweden

13 June: Donington, UK

16 June: Arbenburg, Germany

18 June: Athens, Greece

20 June: Skopje, Macedonia

21 June: Belgrade, Serbia

22 June: Zagreb, Croatia

24 June: Ljubjiana, Slovenia

25 June: Vienna, Austria

27 June: Prague, Czech Republic

29 June: Ravensburg, Germany

1 July: Sopron, Hungary

4 July: Bremen, Germany

8 July: Bonn, Germany

9 July: Huttweil, Switzerland

11 July: Weert, Holland

Colson will join Steve Stevens, Stephen McGrath, Derek Sherinian and Billy Morrison as part of Idol´s band.