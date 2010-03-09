Jeremy Colson joins Billy Idol band

Jeremy Colson is hitting the road in June as part of Billy Idol´s band.
The drummer, who has worked with the likes of Steve Vai and Michael Schenker, will team up with the Brit icon for a European tour this summer, with US dates set to follow.
Colson will be behind the kit for Idol´s appearance at Download on 13 June.
The full European tour dates are listed below.
5 June: Moscow, Russia
7 June: St Petersburg, Russia
9 June: Helsinki, Finland
11 June: Malmo, Sweden
13 June: Donington, UK
16 June: Arbenburg, Germany
18 June: Athens, Greece
20 June: Skopje, Macedonia
21 June: Belgrade, Serbia
22 June: Zagreb, Croatia
24 June: Ljubjiana, Slovenia
25 June: Vienna, Austria
27 June: Prague, Czech Republic
29 June: Ravensburg, Germany
1 July: Sopron, Hungary
4 July: Bremen, Germany
8 July: Bonn, Germany
9 July: Huttweil, Switzerland
11 July: Weert, Holland
Colson will join Steve Stevens, Stephen McGrath, Derek Sherinian and Billy Morrison as part of Idol´s band.