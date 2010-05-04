In Pictures: The 2010 Jobeky UK Custom Drum Festival

The second Jobeky UK Custom Drum Festival took place last Sunday (2 May) at the Staffordshire County Showground. Rhythm was there in force to check out the latest work from a crop of talented UK custom drum builders.

As well as sumptuous gear the Festival also included a separate live hall featuring an array of performances. South African superstar Travis Marc and his iGrooves project opened the show in style. Their set included a track called 'Chair Song' performed on miked up wooden chairs! Expect to see a lot of more from Travis this year.