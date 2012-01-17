In Pictures: Mike Byrne talks drum heroes
Mike Byrne has earned hoards of fans with jaw-dropping displays behind the kit since joining up with Smashing Pumpkins in 2009.
As he earns his drum god status we sat down and asked him to talk us through some of the sticksmen that will always be his heroes.
I think Jimmy Chamberlin is a f***ing animal, just unbelievable. The guy is pushing human limits on a bunch of stuff. I really like the Adore period [of the Pumpkins] which is weird as I’m a big Jimmy fan but I really like that dark, extravagant way it is presented. I really like ‘Through The Eyes of Ruby’ and playing ‘Soberf***’ every night is fun because it’s a note fest. You’re definitely not meat and potatoes on that song.
I like the legends but also a lot of off-kilter guys. You’ve got to love the Neil Pearts, John Bonham, Keith Moon and guys like that. But, of late I’ve been listening to the new Dillinger Escape Plan. Billy Rymer is beyond good. It’s stupid. I got to see them in Portland and he’s just lighting it up, It’s not like it’s a cakewalk to play with Dillinger.
Vinnie Colaiuta, and obviously you’ve got to be into Steve Gadd because who isn’t? That’s like saying you’re not into ketchup. His groove sense is sinister. It’s bizarre almost. The way he can make the simplest grooves, it’s intangible in so much as you can’t quantify it, it’s just the way that he kind of leans on everything. I’ve stolen that cross stick thing he does more time than I can count. I’m a thief, but what good artist isn’t?
Billy Cobham has played some of my favourite drumming. The Word Flame, changed my life. Pick a song and it’s insane. The guy does stuff that I can’t even wrap my brain around.
