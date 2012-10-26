In Pictures: Gear from the Premier Drum Vaults
Gear from the Premier Drums Vaults
This month's Rhythm takes a look at the illustrious history of Premier, the trail-blazing UK drum company which celebrates its 90th birthday this month. If the huge feature in the magazine wasn't enough for you, we've dug out some more treats from the Premier archive for you. Just check this great gear from years gone by...
Gear from the Premier Drums Vaults
Gear from the Premier Drums Vaults
Gear from the Premier Drums Vaults
For much more on Premier, pick up the latest issue of Rhythm at all good newsagents,onlineand fromApple Newsstand.