In Pictures: Feeder live at Bath Spa Uni
We were lucky enough to be invited down to Feeder’s recent gig at the unlikely venue of Bath Spa University. To make the setting even stranger, the boys were playing at the Uni’s summer ball. Cue hoards of smartly dressed students, picturesque surroundings and night of singalong rock.
Karl shows off the set list
Karl sat behind his beautiful Gretsch kit to give us a sneak preview of the set list. Or was it his dressing room requests? No, it was definitely the set list. You’ll have to trust us on this one.
For those about to rock...
And here’s Karl enjoying a typically energetic warm up. Note the new one stick technique. Not sure that one will catch on.
Showtime
With everyone loosened up and prepared, the boys launched into a breath-taking 45 minute greatest hits set, featuring ‘Buck Rogers’, ‘Just A Day’, ‘High’ and a whole load more
Feeder or Renegades?
They also belted out the odd track from their superb new album – Renegades. If ever any proof on just how hard it rocks were needed, this picture surely provides it.
Feeder rock out!
But just in case you wanted further proof. Here it is.
Fun for all
The band really were on top form, and even better, they seemed to be enjoying every single second of what was a real treat of singalong classics.
Spotted?
Hang on, I think Karl might have spotted us.
Rumbled!
Yup, we’ve definitely been rumbled.
Give us a lift?
Karl enjoying a post gig pose before unsuccessfully trying to thumb a lift home.
If all else fails...
In the end he had to take matters into his own hands.