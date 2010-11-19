Hell Yeah for Download?

Hell yeah

We recently caught up with metal drumming legend Vinnie Paul and he hinted (well, he basically told us) that Hell Yeah are staying on the road for the next two years, with an appearance at Download high on the band's wish list.



Vinnie told us: "We plan on touring two years non-stop. We never made it over here on the first album so it was really important to us this time. We'll hopefully be back in the summer for the festivals, including our third time at Download."



So, looks like Donington could be treated to some southern metal in 2011. Scott Phillips recently told us that Alter Bridge are also hoping for a slot at the rock extravaganza. Who else do you want to see on the bill?