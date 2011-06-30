Grohl, Novoselic and Smear play Nirvana classics

Grohl

© RICK NEDERSTIGT/epa/Corbis

Dave Grohl has admitted that he recently played 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' for the first time in 17 years - and he was joined by former Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.



The trio had the surprise jam while rehearsing for a Foos show.



Grohl told the Observer: "Krist is on bass. Pat's on guitar. I'm on drums. Krist says, 'You wanna run through some oldies?' Me and Pat look at each other. I mean, that's something I've never considered before. I was, like, 'OK'.

"Krist says, 'F*** it, let's do 'Smells Like Teen Spirit". And Pat starts playing, and we kick into it. I haven't played that drum beat in seventeen years. It was crazy."

Grohl has been in the mood for revisiting his past of left, after recording an EP with Scream - the punk band he occupied the drum stool for before joining Nirvana. The band will release the Complete Control Sessions in August.