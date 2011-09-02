Greg Errico: Stars have lined up for Family Stone

Errico

Greg Errico and funk icons the Family Stone are back in the UK next week for a pair of shows at Ronnie Scott's. Ahead of the gigs we sat down with Greg to find out what you can expect.

How are things with this line-up of the Family Stone?

"It's getting pretty comfortable, it's nice. I really like the line-up now, the vibe is good. The stars have lined up and the dots are connecting with the group now, I'm really pleased and happy that I got back involved. The line up is great. There's three original members, myself Jerry Martini and Cynthia Robinson, and the rest of the crew is from Las Vegas. It's a wonderful group of people that have grown up on the music, They're way into it and know what they're doing. The vibe is good and that makes a big difference. It's a performance and it's a vibe and a spirit that we're bringing to the stage."

"We're all really excited about coming to Ronnie's....I guarantee everybody will have fun."

What can people heading to the London shows expect?

"You can expect all of the music that a fan would be familiar with from this group. There's probably more than you could fit in a typical set time-wise. I think everybody will be pleased, anybody that's a fan of the group and knows the music will definitely be satisfied with the tunes we've chosen to play."

Do you have any favourites from the set?

"'Sing A Simple Song' is one of my favourites. 'Underdog' is a favourite too. I enjoy playing all of the stuff."

Is it good to be heading back to the UK?

"We're all really excited about coming to Ronnie's. I'm hoping we have a full house and I guarantee everybody will have fun."

What else is coming up for you?

"We're playing in Dublin before the London shows. Then we're doing Down Under in November. I want to end up doing the festivals and those type of things in Europe and Asia. We want to get out there and get to parts of the world that the band hasn't been to before."

To learn how to play Sly and the Family Stone classic 'Underdog', look out for the October issue of Rhythm.