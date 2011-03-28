Good Thinking pen tribute to late drummer

Drum

UK '70s band Good Thinking have recorded a tribute to late drummer Mark Evans, who was murdered in 2005.



The band only learnt of Evans' death last year after they had got back in contact online. In honour of Evans, who was sticksman for US rockers Warrior Soul in the '90s, the band has penned 'Warrior Soul', which is now available on iTunes.



On writing the tune, guitarist Marc Ring said: "It was difficult writing a song about someone who we haven't had much contact with for a long, long time, but what we tried to do was to pay our respects to a guy who made it in the music business."



Visit www.good-thinking.me.uk for more.