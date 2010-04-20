FREE TRACK: Band Of Horses free download

It´s fair to say that everyone at Rhythm can´t wait for the forthcoming Band Of Horses album - Infinite Arms.

To find out why we´re all so excited, you can head to the band´s website and download a brand new track for free.

Not only will you get the awesome ‘Factory´, but you´ll also be entered into a competition to win some cool Band Of Horses skate gear.

US and Canadian readers can also purchase a deluxe version of Infinite Arms from the band´s website.

Priced $99.99, the bundle includes vinyl and CD versions of the album, a DVD and a 100-page coffee table book.

Brits will have to make do with the standard version, which is out on 17 May.