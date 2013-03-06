Five things you can learn from this month's Rhythm
How to make it as a Session Pro
Rhythm’s cover feature this month features tips from the pros on networking, endorsements, working with artists, miming, nailing the big gigs, managing your money, playing with loops and tracks and more. Our experts are the new breed of pop session drummers, including Dexter Hercules (Rita Ora, Pixie Lott), Ben Kennedy (Ladyhawke), Emily Dolan Davies (Cher Lloyd), Jonathan Ginger Hamilton (Jessie J), Cherisse Ofosu-Osei (Paloma Faith) and Cassell The Beatmaker (Plan B). To find out just what advice they had to offer the budding session player, pick up this month’s Rhythm!
Here’s Ginger and Dexter double drumming:
How to play Emeli Sandé's 'Next To Me'
Another of our New Breed Of Session Drummers, Jonathan Tuitt, is the man behind the beats on Brits-winning pop diva Sandé’s hit. You can find out how to emulate his hypnotic beats and fills in Rhythm’s Lessons section this month as we present the full notation of his drum parts
Here’s Jonathan backing up Emeli on the track live at the Royal Albert Hall.
Learn how to play with loops
In the first of the incomparable Jason Bowld’s new lessons series, he shows you how to play along with loops – increasingly an important part of drumming. Jason explains how playing along to loops can help anchor your timing and increase your awareness of where //not// to play! Alongside his video tutorials, you can also download the loops from the Rhythm CD (or from the enhanced iPad version).
Here’s Jason in action with metal supergroup Axewound:
Learn how Roy Mayorga prepares for studio dates
The Stone Sour sticksman gives Rhythm his top five tips for studio dates, including being open-minded. “Always walk into a studio with an open mind. Never walk in like, ‘F**k you, I know everything.’ Basically you need to leave your attitude at the door, check your ego and do your parts.”
Find out what else Mr Mayorga had to impart in Rhythm this month, and in the meantime have a look at this clip of him in action with Stone Sour, filmed by fellow drummer Arejay Hale:
Learn how to get the best sounds from your snare
In another new series in Rhythm’s tuition section this month, Gareth Dylan Smith takes a closer look at the different components of the drumset, and how to get the best sounds from each. He begins with the snare.
“Dampening is great, but you should not do it simply out of habit,” he observes. “If you’ve spent good money on a drum, why disguise it? Read more of Gareth’s sage advice on snare sounds in this month’s Rhythm.
