Five drummers you must see at High Voltage

The Drummers You Must See At High Voltage
This weekend our sister title Classic Rock magazine takes over London's Victoria Park for a rock-filled weekend jam-packed with jaw-dropping drummers. To help you navigate your way through the two-day, three-stage rock marathon, we've put together our rundown of five drummers you must see at this year's High Voltage festival.
Vinny Appice
A bit of a no-brainer, really. Heaven and Hell’s tribute set to the late Ronnie James Dio is sure to be one of the highlights of the weekend. Adding the playing of Vinny Appice to the mix only serves to make this one even more mouth-watering.
Will Hunt
Black Label Society are back with a new album…and a new drummer! Former Evanescence sticksman Will Hunt is behind the kit, and having been lucky enough to hear new record Order Of The Black, we can say this is sure to be a storming set.
Mike Portnoy
A true drumming workaholic, not content with the mighty Dream Theater and his recent work with Avenged Sevenfold, Mike Portnoy will head into High Voltage with prog behemoth Transatlantic. Expect epic tunes, a monstrous kit and sublime playing from Portnoy and co.
Carl Palmer
Stone cold drumming legend Carl Palmer will be one sticksman that we’ll be keeping our beady eyes on for the duration of Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s festival-closing set on Sunday night. With the band billing this as a one-off 40th anniversary show, we’ll be soaking up every second. Let’s hope they enjoy it so much they make it a permanent reunion.
Jean-Paul Gaster
An absolute master of groove, Clutch’s JP Gaster is one drumming that you certainly shouldn’t miss over the weekend. The US four-piece fuse everything from metal and hardcore to blues and funk, giving JP an almighty task to keep the whole thing ticking along. He does so with style, swagger and a whole load of power.