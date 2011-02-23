Farro brothers reunite

Zac farro

Former Paramore drummer Zac Farro has joined Novel American - the band formed by his brother Josh.



Zac replaces Tyler Ward at the drum throne. The latter posted a statement explaining the switch.



He said: "I've decided to step away from Novel American and support them from a friendship level. But it turns out that the guy filling my seat happens to be an incredible drummer with an even more incredible heart. So please help me officially welcome as the new drummer of Novel American, Zac Farro!"



