Dave Grohl guests on new Slash album

Dave Grohl is among the killer guest stars on Slash´s new solo album.

The drum hero, who is also this month´s Rhythm cover star, appears alongside Duff Mckagan on the track ‘Watch This´.

Slash managed to bag another highly sought-after sticksman for the album, with Josh Freese taking to the drum stool as part of the record´s core rhythm section.

Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop and Chris Cornell are among the other big hitters to lend their talents to the album.

The record is available from 7 April through an exclusive Fan Pack from Rhythm´s sister title Classic Rock.