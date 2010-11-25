Clinic Review: Rob Brian, 23 October 2010
Rob Brian is a local boy and good friend of Rhythm. Last month he put on his own event at the Corsham School including a clinic from his good self. Tom Wheeler, drummer from We Are Tokyo and student at BIMM Bristol went along and let us know what he thought.
Rob Brian’s drum clinic was a highly informative day, covering many areas of his new DVD Technique and Musicality such as warm up techniques, developing independence on the drum kit, foot technique, using dynamics on the drum set, developing phrases and linear playing.
Rob interacted and connected well with the audience, which comprised drummers of all abilities from beginner to advanced. His fluent and clear delivery of his knowledge held the audience throughout the clinic.
Rob further re-enforced his musicality theme by giving constructive critique to students who volunteered to play in front of the attentive audience. During the day there were stands set up from Hardcase, Rhythm magazine, Drum Bank Music and Rob’s personal drumming memorabilia collection including some impressive vintage Ludwig kits!
All in all this was a well attended, fact filled and highly enjoyable clinic and I would thoroughly recommend any of Rob’s future events to anyone.