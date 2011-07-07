Clem Burke set for Rhythmfest honour

Clem

© Len DeLessio ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Clem Burke is to receive an honorary doctorate at this year's Rhythmfest.



The Blondie drummer will be recognized by the University of Gloucester for his work with the Clem Burke Drumming Project - which included research suggesting that the demands of drumming are comparable with those placed on professional sportsmen.



Of the award, Clem said: "I would never have expected that my work with the Clem Burke Drumming Project would result in such an award. It is truly a great honour and I accept this award on behalf of my brother drummers everywhere in the world."



Drumming summer school Rhythmfest is held in Gloucester between 30 July and 5 August.



For more details visit http://rhythmfest.co.uk and www.clemburkedrummingproject.com.