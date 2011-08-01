Clem Burke made Doctor of Rock

Clem burke

© Len DeLessio ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Clem Burke has been made a Doctor of Rock by the University of Gloucestershire.

The Blondie drummer received the Honorary Doctorate of Music on Saturday (30 July). The honour came in recognition of Clem's research into the physical demands of drumming - we're sure you'll remember that the study claimed that pro sticksmen need fitness levels comparable with top footballers.

Clem was given the honour as the University of Gloucestershire-based Rhythmfest kicked off. We were on hand to see the whole ceremony, so keep your eye on here and our YouTube channel for more coverage soon.

