Christoph Schneider talks about kit changes

Rammstein

Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider has spoken about his switch from Tama to Sonor. In a new interview, the drummer also discussed his move from Meinl to Sabian. You can check out what he had to say below.



He chatted with MusikUniverse.net about overhauling his gear in the last few years, the German band's massive stage show and plans for the next few years.



You can see for yourself what Christoph had to say in the video below (he gets onto drums around the 4:00 mark).

