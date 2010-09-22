Charlatans drummer treated for brain tumour

Jon brookes

© Robb Cohen ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

The Charlatans have confirmed that drummer Jon Brookes is being treated for a brain tumour. The news comes a week after the sticksman collapsed during a gig in the US.



Brookes stopped breathing and was rushed to hospital during the band's Philadelphia show.



A statement from the band said: "The Charlatans' drummer Jon Brookes is currently undergoing treatment in the UK for a brain tumour following the postponement of the remaining dates of Charlatans' North American tour.



"The Charlatans' touring schedule remains unaltered whilst the band arrange for a short term replacement. The band and Jon would like to thank all well wishers for their kind messages of support."